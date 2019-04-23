Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Headed for more rehab appearances
Gregerson (shoulder) feels good following two outings with Triple-A Memphis but is likely headed to Double-A Springfield for a few more rehab appearances, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Gregerson has yet to pitch in the big leagues this season due to shoulder inflammation, but he could return in the near future if he continues to throw the ball well in the minor leagues. The Cardinals will likely activate Gregerson from the injured list if he fires a few more innings at Double-A without issue.
