Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Held out of Grapefruit League action
Gregerson did not travel with the team for Friday's game against the Mets due to a mild hamstring strain, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
There has been no timetable provided by the team at this point but Gregerson's availability for Opening Day may be in jeopardy depending on the severity of this strain. Even though it's being classified as mild, the Cardinals will likely take it slow with the reliever, especially since he's been dealing with an oblique injury for the past couple weeks. Regardless of his status, Dominic Leone is expected to man the ninth-inning role for the Redbirds.
