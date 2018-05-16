Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Hits DL with shoulder impingement
Gregerson was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game due to right shoulder impingement.
This marks the second time this season that Gregerson will miss extended time on the DL, with the other being a hamstring issue that forced the right-hander to remain sidelined for the first three weeks of the year. There has yet to be any news on the severity of his injury, so expect another update on his status in the coming days. During Tuesday's outing, he allowed two earned runs off two hits, including a home run, while recording just one out. In a corresponding move, the club recalled John Brebbia from Triple-A Memphis.
