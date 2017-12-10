Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Inks deal with Cardinals

Gregerson agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Cardinals on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gregerson posted a sub-3.50 ERA in each of his first eight major-league seasons but took a step back in 2017 as he accumulated a 4.57 ERA over 61 innings of relief with the Astros. His regression was mainly attributable to the fact that he struggled to keep the ball in the park, surrendering a career-high 13 home runs. He'll likely mix in as a middle reliever for the Cardinals in 2018.