Gregerson (shoulder, elbow, knee) has yet to be activated from the disabled list but has joined the Cardinals in Chicago for their series against the White Sox, Max Gelman of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever made it through back-to-back outings for the first time in his rehab when he took the hill for Triple-A Memphis both Sunday and Monday. Gregerson has worked through multiple injuries since being sidelined May 16 with a shoulder impingement -- he also ended up undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery June 11 and battled elbow soreness as well. It all finally appears to be behind him, although it's still unclear when the Cardinals plan to activate him.