Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Joins team in Chicago
Gregerson (shoulder, elbow, knee) has yet to be activated from the disabled list but has joined the Cardinals in Chicago for their series against the White Sox, Max Gelman of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever made it through back-to-back outings for the first time in his rehab when he took the hill for Triple-A Memphis both Sunday and Monday. Gregerson has worked through multiple injuries since being sidelined May 16 with a shoulder impingement -- he also ended up undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery June 11 and battled elbow soreness as well. It all finally appears to be behind him, although it's still unclear when the Cardinals plan to activate him.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Throws perfect eighth for Springfield•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Scoreless inning in rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Logs second rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Works scoreless inning in rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Throws off mound Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...