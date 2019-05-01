Gregerson (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Wednesday, Ian Quillen of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander met with manager Mike Shildt and the coaching staff Tuesday as planned, and the decision for Gregerson to throw the live BP stemmed from that discussion. Shildt expressed the belief that he'd get a better feel for where Gregerson is in his recovery process by watching him face the Cardinals' hitters. If the veteran acquits himself well, activation may be imminent, considering his rehab assignment has encompassed a robust 11 appearances and will reach its 30-day limit Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories