Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Looking strong at Triple-A
Gregerson (shoulder) fired two scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and recorded a strikeout across two appearances with Triple-A Memphis against Round Rock over the weekend.
The rehabbing right-hander has encouragingly looked as effective at the Triple-A level as he had in the lower rungs of the organization earlier in his rehab. With a pair of strong appearances against the caliber of competition closest to that of the big leagues, Gregerson could potentially be deemed ready for activation in the earlier part of the week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Rehab heading to Tripe-A•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Strong against better competition•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: New rehab setting on tap•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Scoreless rehab inning as opener•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Solid in second rehab•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Earns hold in rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...