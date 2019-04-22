Gregerson (shoulder) fired two scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and recorded a strikeout across two appearances with Triple-A Memphis against Round Rock over the weekend.

The rehabbing right-hander has encouragingly looked as effective at the Triple-A level as he had in the lower rungs of the organization earlier in his rehab. With a pair of strong appearances against the caliber of competition closest to that of the big leagues, Gregerson could potentially be deemed ready for activation in the earlier part of the week.