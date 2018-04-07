Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Makes rehab appearance
Gregerson (hamstring) made a rehab appearance at High-A Palm Beach on Saturday.
Gregerson has been battling a mild hamstring strain since late March. He seems to be on schedule for a mid-April return. Once he's back in St. Louis, he'll be a setup man for new acquisition Greg Holland, who is also working his way up to speed with Palm Beach after signing with the Cardinals on Opening Day.
