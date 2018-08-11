Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Moves to 60-day DL
Gregerson (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday.
Gregerson was set to see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion this week, and while specifics have yet to be announced, his move to the 60-day DL brings an increased likelihood of surgery. The 34-year-old's 2018 season isn't officially over yet -- he's technically eligible to return in late September -- but Gregerson is unlikely to have a noteworthy impact for the Cardinals, let alone fantasy.
