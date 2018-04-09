Gregerson (hamstring) is scheduled to make his third rehab appearance Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Gregerson looks like he's nearly ready to return, though he still needs to pitch in back-to-back games before being cleared. Once he is back in the fold, he'll likely settle into a seventh- or eighth-inning role now that Greg Holland is in tow to handle save situations.

