Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: New rehab setting on tap
Gregerson (shoulder) is moving his rehab assignment to Double-A Springfield on Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gregerson will see a bump in competition after mostly mastering High-A bats through three rehab appearances thus far. The right-hander may only need a couple of more minor-league outings in order to be deemed worthy of activation.
