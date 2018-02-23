Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Ninth inning picture cloudy
While Gregerson is the presumed favorite to close games for the Cardinals this season, the team may not name a closer by Opening Day, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "It will define itself in time," manager Mike Matheny said of the closer role. "It's completely different this year, where we have a number of guys. Having a number of guys that could finish a game would be great."
Gregerson remains the slight favorite, but Bud Norris had 19 saves for the Angels last year and Tyler Lyons has closed games for the Red Birds in the past. Dominic Leone's success last year with the Blue Jays, albeit not in a ninth-inning role, also makes him a somewhat viable candidate. The main takeaway is that people shouldn't be paying true closer prices for any of these guys in drafts right now. Hopefully one of them will emerge in spring training as the clear top option, but as Matheny said, the team may be fine going into the season with a committee to close games.
