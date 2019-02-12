Gregerson said his shoulder is beginning to feel better and he expects to be able to partake in Grapefruit League action, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "I'm a little bit behind but I don't foresee being too far behind," the right-hander said.

It sounds like Gregerson is finally starting to shake the right shoulder issues that have bothered him since last season. "I feel strong. I feel ready. I just need another week or two, maybe, to make sure it's right," the veteran reliever said Tuesday, reporting day for pitchers and catchers. Gregerson will still need to prove his health during Grapefruit League action to secure a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, but he's trending in the right direction.