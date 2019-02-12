Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Optimistic about recovery
Gregerson said his shoulder is beginning to feel better and he expects to be able to partake in Grapefruit League action, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "I'm a little bit behind but I don't foresee being too far behind," the right-hander said.
It sounds like Gregerson is finally starting to shake the right shoulder issues that have bothered him since last season. "I feel strong. I feel ready. I just need another week or two, maybe, to make sure it's right," the veteran reliever said Tuesday, reporting day for pitchers and catchers. Gregerson will still need to prove his health during Grapefruit League action to secure a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, but he's trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Hits snags in throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: To seek second opinion on shoulder•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Out again with shoulder issue•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Sharp since return•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Returns from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...