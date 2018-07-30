Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Out again with shoulder issue
Gregerson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement Monday.
The assignment is retroactive to July 26, so Gregerson would be eligible to return in a week, though there's no guarantee that he'll be ready that soon, as it's the second time he's been out with the same issue this season. It's been a rough year for the veteran reliever, who was at one point expected to be the Cardinals' loser but who has now made three trips to the DL and has a 7.11 ERA in 12.2 innings when healthy. The move makes room for the activation of Carlos Martinez (oblique).
