Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Out another 1-2 weeks
Gregerson (oblique) could be out another week or two, making it difficult for him to be ready for Opening Day, KMOX Radio reports.
If Gregerson isn't ready to go, Cardinals GM John Mozeliak suggested that Dominic Leone would be the most likely option to close games out to start the season.
