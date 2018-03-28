Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Placed on DL

Gregerson (hamstring) has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 26.

As expected, Gregerson will open the 2018 campaign on the shelf as he continues to work his way back from a strained hamstring. The Cardinals have yet to provide a timetable for his return at this point. With Gregerson sidelined, Dominic Leone is the favorite to work as the team's closer, while Tyler Lyons could also see save chances on a situational basis.