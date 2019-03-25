Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Placed on injured list
Gregerson (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement Monday.
Gregerson has had a very slow buildup through the spring. He'll be eligible to return April 4, though the team's intended timetable remains unclear.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Working sim game•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Throws another bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Plays catch off mound•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Optimistic about recovery•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Hits snags in throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Moves to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...