Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Plays catch off mound
Gregerson (shoulder) played catch off the mound Friday but is still some time away from beginning bullpen sessions, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.
Sattell reports that Gregerson is still slated to open the season on the injured list, but he does continue to make slow but steady progress. Manager Mike Shildt reports the veteran right-hander will continue a program of catch followed by multiple days of rest for the foreseeable future before the next step is taken. Gregerson was limited to just 12.2 innings in 2018 due to his shoulder issues, but he could serve as a reliable veteran presence in the late innings if he regains full health.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Optimistic about recovery•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Hits snags in throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: To seek second opinion on shoulder•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Out again with shoulder issue•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Sharp since return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...