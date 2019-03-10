Gregerson (shoulder) played catch off the mound Friday but is still some time away from beginning bullpen sessions, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.

Sattell reports that Gregerson is still slated to open the season on the injured list, but he does continue to make slow but steady progress. Manager Mike Shildt reports the veteran right-hander will continue a program of catch followed by multiple days of rest for the foreseeable future before the next step is taken. Gregerson was limited to just 12.2 innings in 2018 due to his shoulder issues, but he could serve as a reliable veteran presence in the late innings if he regains full health.