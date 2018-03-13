Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Plays catch Tuesday

Gregerson (oblique) played catch Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gregerson is out for a week or two with an oblique injury and may not be ready by Opening Day. If he's not, Dominic Leone may start the year as the Cardinals' closer and could keep the job with strong early performances despite the fact that Gregerson was viewed as the pre-season favorite. If Gregerson continues to make positive progress, however, the situation will remain up in the air.