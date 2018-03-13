Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Plays catch Tuesday
Gregerson (oblique) played catch Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gregerson is out for a week or two with an oblique injury and may not be ready by Opening Day. If he's not, Dominic Leone may start the year as the Cardinals' closer and could keep the job with strong early performances despite the fact that Gregerson was viewed as the pre-season favorite. If Gregerson continues to make positive progress, however, the situation will remain up in the air.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Out another 1-2 weeks•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Dealing with oblique issue•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Ninth-inning picture cloudy•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Currently in line to close•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Inks deal with Cardinals•
-
Astros' Luke Gregerson: Returns to action Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...