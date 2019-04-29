Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Puts in weekend work at Double-A
Gregerson logged relief appearances for Double-A Springfield on Saturday and Sunday, allowing an earned run on three hits across two innings while recording a strikeout.
Gregerson saw a string of eight consecutive scoreless rehab appearances snapped Saturday, but he bounced right back Sunday with a sharp 12-pitch effort in a loss to Frisco. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that the team plans to have Gregerson work one more outing at the minor-league level before determining when they'll activate him from the injured list.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Headed for more rehab appearances•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Looking strong at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Rehab heading to Tripe-A•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Strong against better competition•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: New rehab setting on tap•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Scoreless rehab inning as opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...