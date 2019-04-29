Gregerson logged relief appearances for Double-A Springfield on Saturday and Sunday, allowing an earned run on three hits across two innings while recording a strikeout.

Gregerson saw a string of eight consecutive scoreless rehab appearances snapped Saturday, but he bounced right back Sunday with a sharp 12-pitch effort in a loss to Frisco. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that the team plans to have Gregerson work one more outing at the minor-league level before determining when they'll activate him from the injured list.