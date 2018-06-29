Gregerson (shoulder) is expected to embark on a rehab assignment this weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Gregerson was able to begin a throwing program last week and recently tossed a bullpen during his first time back on a mound since suffering a shoulder injury in mid-May. In between, Gregerson underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus and had elbow soreness, but he appears to be ready to take the next step forward and pitch in a minor-league game in the near future. He will likely require a couple outings in the minors but if all goes well he could be back in St. Louis by next weekend.

