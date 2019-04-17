Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Rehab heading to Tripe-A
Gregerson (shoulder), who fired a perfect fifth inning in Double-A Springfield's loss to Tulsa on Tuesday, will move his rehab to Triple-A Memphis, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gregerson has put in three appearances each at the High-A and Double-A levels, so he'll now get a crack at the highest level of competition short of the majors. The Cardinals plan to have the veteran right-hander pitch on back-to-back days for the Redbirds for the first time in his recovery before activating him from the injured list.
