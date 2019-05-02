Gregerson (shoulder) will likely return to the 25-man roster before the end of the Cardinals' current seven-game road trip, Ian Quillen of MLB.com reports.

The news came directly from manager Mike Shildt, who observed Gregerson throw live batting practice to seven Cardinals hitters at Nationals Park prior to Wednesday's game. St. Louis' skipper noted that Gregerson displayed late movement on several pitches and looked good overall, but he added that how the veteran right-hander recovers over the rest of the week would go a long way toward determining his exact activation date.