Gregerson (shoulder, elbow, knee) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Gregerson joined the team in Chicago but wasn't activated for the series against the White Sox, but will return from the DL for the home series against the Reds this weekend. The 34-year-old first landed on the DL in mid-May with a shoulder impingement, then underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in June while also dealing with elbow soreness.

