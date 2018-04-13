Gregerson (hamstring) is expected to make his next rehab appearance Friday with High-A Palm Beach, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Friday's outing will be important for the veteran reliever, as it marks the first time he'll be pitching on back-to-back days. If he gets through the outing successfully, he could return to the Cardinals' bullpen as soon as Monday for the team's series in Chicago. Regardless of the exact date, it seems that Gregerson is nearly back to 100 percent.