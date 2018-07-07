Gregerson (shoulder, elbow, knee) was credited with a win in Double-A Springfield's victory over Frisco on Friday by firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

Gregerson needed just nine pitches to get through his frame for the second consecutive outing. The right-hander has worked a trio of scoreless innings at the minor-league level in a rehab capacity, although his first two appearances came with Triple-A Memphis. Gregerson's potential return date to the big-league club remains up in the air, with manager Mike Matheny declining to provide a timetable when addressing the issue earlier in the week.