Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Scoreless inning in rehab appearance
Gregerson (shoulder, elbow, knee) was credited with a win in Double-A Springfield's victory over Frisco on Friday by firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.
Gregerson needed just nine pitches to get through his frame for the second consecutive outing. The right-hander has worked a trio of scoreless innings at the minor-league level in a rehab capacity, although his first two appearances came with Triple-A Memphis. Gregerson's potential return date to the big-league club remains up in the air, with manager Mike Matheny declining to provide a timetable when addressing the issue earlier in the week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Logs second rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Works scoreless inning in rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Throws off mound Monday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Throwing program on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?