Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Scoreless inning in return to action

Gregerson (oblique) fired a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 10-0 Grapefruit League win over the Nationals.

Gregerson was sharp in only his second outing of spring, and his return to action was a welcome sight with his most recent -- and only -- spring appearance having come back on March 3. While his chance of opening up the season as the clear-cut closer have reportedly taken a hit during his absence due to Dominic Leone's strong spring, Gregerson still projects for an ample late-inning role at a minimum in 2018.