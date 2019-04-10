Gregerson (shoulder) started High-A Palm Beach's win over Daytona on Tuesday and fired a perfect first inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

Gregerson labored some while requiring 20 pitches, 10 of which found the strike zone, to get through his one frame. However, he's now put together back-to-back scoreless rehab appearances, and Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that manager Mike Shildt feels Gregerson's shoulder has tolerated the minor-league work well thus far. Following his third appearance overall Tuesday, Langosch notes the team will now reevaluate whether Gregerson is ready to bump up at least one level in competition as he continues to work back toward activation.