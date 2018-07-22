Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Sharp since return
Gregerson has fired 3.1 scoreless innings over four appearances since returning from the disabled list, allowing four hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts.
The veteran right-hander was activated just before the All-Star break from a disabled list stint due to multiple injuries. He saw action twice during the three-game series against the Reds that closed out the first half for the Cardinals, and he's also been utilized on a pair of occasions in the current four-game set against the Cubs. Gregerson had allowed a pair of earned runs in each of his last two appearances in mid-May before being sidelined, so his four consecutive scoreless efforts have already served to lower his ERA from 8.64 to 6.17.
