Gregerson has fired 3.1 scoreless innings over four appearances since returning from the disabled list, allowing four hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander was activated just before the All-Star break from a disabled list stint due to multiple injuries. He saw action twice during the three-game series against the Reds that closed out the first half for the Cardinals, and he's also been utilized on a pair of occasions in the current four-game set against the Cubs. Gregerson had allowed a pair of earned runs in each of his last two appearances in mid-May before being sidelined, so his four consecutive scoreless efforts have already served to lower his ERA from 8.64 to 6.17.