Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Solid in '18 debut
Gregerson (hamstring) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
The reliever's 2018 debut couldn't have gone much better given the situation he walked into. Manager Mike Matheny wasted no time throwing Gregerson into the fire, calling on him with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth. Gregerson was subsequently able to elicit an inning-ending double play off the bat of Addison Russell, disposing of the Cubs' shortstop in six pitches overall. Despite his past closing experience, Gregerson projects for a setup role at present, as both Bud Norris and Greg Holland currently rank ahead of him in terms of ninth-inning candidates.
