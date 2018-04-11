Gregerson (hamstring) struck out two over a scoreless inning in his second rehab outing with High-A Palm Beach on Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Gregerson has breezed through his first two rehab appearances, and he was slated to pitch on back-to-back days for the first time during his assignment Tuesday. However, Palm Beach saw their game rained out, preventing him from clearing that benchmark. Manager Mike Matheny has stated that Gregerson will need to work consecutive outings before he can make his 2018 big-league debut.