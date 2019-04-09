Gregerson (shoulder) fired a scoreless sixth inning in High-A Palm Beach's win over Jupiter on Monday, recording a strikeout.

It was the second straight successful rehab appearance for the veteran reliever, who fired eight of 10 pitches for strikes. The efficient performance was a step up from Gregerson's first minor-league outing, when he allowed an earned run on two hits over an inning last Thursday versus this same Jupiter squad. Gregerson may bump up a level or two in competition for at least one more minor-league appearance before being deemed ready for activation.

