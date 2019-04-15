Gregerson (shoulder) fired a scoreless sixth inning in Double-A Springfield's win over Northwest Arkansas on Friday, recording two strikeouts.

The bump up in competition did nothing to slow down Gregerson, who's been impressive over multiple rehab appearances. He needed a modest 16 pitches to get through his one frame against the Naturals, nine of which found the strike zone. Gregerson could potentially head to Triple-A Memphis for his next rehab appearance, which could also be his final one before activation.

