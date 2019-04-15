Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Strong against better competition
Gregerson (shoulder) fired a scoreless sixth inning in Double-A Springfield's win over Northwest Arkansas on Friday, recording two strikeouts.
The bump up in competition did nothing to slow down Gregerson, who's been impressive over multiple rehab appearances. He needed a modest 16 pitches to get through his one frame against the Naturals, nine of which found the strike zone. Gregerson could potentially head to Triple-A Memphis for his next rehab appearance, which could also be his final one before activation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: New rehab setting on tap•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Scoreless rehab inning as opener•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Solid in second rehab•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Earns hold in rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Placed on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal