Gregerson (shoulder, elbow, knee) is slated to begin a throwing program next week according to general manager Michael Girsch, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Gregerson latest malady is a torn right meniscus that required surgery last Monday. He's also been managing both shoulder and elbow soreness, but he's apparently recovered sufficiently from those issues to begin reconditioning his arm. The veteran reliever is still expected to be weeks away from a return due to his aforementioned knee surgery.