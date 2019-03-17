Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Throws another bullpen
Gregerson (shoulder) threw his third bullpen session of spring Saturday but acknowledges he's still some time away from returning to game action, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Gregerson continues to be very satisfied with the way he's feeling physically during his sessions, remarking Saturday that his shoulder "Is starting to feel tremendously better." However, after missing 128 games last season, there's a considerable reacclimation period to get through that includes remaining rhythm and timing. Therefore, Gregerson's eventual return to the mound still seems fairly distant, although he encouragingly demonstrated above-average ball movement in Saturday's session. The veteran figures to continue working in periodic bullpen sessions before potentially graduating to live batting practice at some point in the next several weeks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Plays catch off mound•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Optimistic about recovery•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Hits snags in throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: To seek second opinion on shoulder•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Out again with shoulder issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...