Gregerson (shoulder) threw his third bullpen session of spring Saturday but acknowledges he's still some time away from returning to game action, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Gregerson continues to be very satisfied with the way he's feeling physically during his sessions, remarking Saturday that his shoulder "Is starting to feel tremendously better." However, after missing 128 games last season, there's a considerable reacclimation period to get through that includes remaining rhythm and timing. Therefore, Gregerson's eventual return to the mound still seems fairly distant, although he encouragingly demonstrated above-average ball movement in Saturday's session. The veteran figures to continue working in periodic bullpen sessions before potentially graduating to live batting practice at some point in the next several weeks.