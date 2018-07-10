Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Throws perfect eighth for Springfield
Gregerson (shoulder, elbow, knee) fired a perfect eighth inning in Double-A Springfield's loss to Midland on Monday.
Gregerson got through his one frame on nine pitches, seven of which found the strike zone. The right-handed reliever has yet to allow an earned run through five rehab outings, but he remains without a timetable for activation.
