Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Ticketed for bullpen session
Gregerson (oblique) will throw a bullpen session in the coming days and could take the mound in a Grapefruit League game by early next week, MLB.com's Joe Trezza reports.
Gregerson has been battling a mild oblique injury for almost a week now, and could potentially remain sidelined for the start of the 2018 season. He was able to play catch Tuesday and should be able to get a few spring games under his belt between now and Opening Day barring a setback during his upcoming bullpen. In the event that Gregerson needs more time to recover at the start of the regular season, expect Dominic Leone to take on the ninth-inning role in his absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Out another 1-2 weeks•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Dealing with oblique issue•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Ninth-inning picture cloudy•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Currently in line to close•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Inks deal with Cardinals•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...