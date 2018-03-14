Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Ticketed for bullpen session

Gregerson (oblique) will throw a bullpen session in the coming days and could take the mound in a Grapefruit League game by early next week, MLB.com's Joe Trezza reports.

Gregerson has been battling a mild oblique injury for almost a week now, and could potentially remain sidelined for the start of the 2018 season. He was able to play catch Tuesday and should be able to get a few spring games under his belt between now and Opening Day barring a setback during his upcoming bullpen. In the event that Gregerson needs more time to recover at the start of the regular season, expect Dominic Leone to take on the ninth-inning role in his absence.