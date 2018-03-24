Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: To begin season on disabled list
Gregerson (hamstring) will open the year on the 10-day disabled list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Matheny broke the news Saturday afternoon, which will likely grant Opening Day roster spots to John Brebbia and Mike Mayers in the Cardinals' bullpen. Dominic Leone is expected to take on the closing duties, though Tyler Lyons could also figure into the ninth-inning mix, especially with Gregerson sidelined. The team has yet to provide a timetable for the right-hander's return, but unless it's more than the mild hamstring strain that was announced, he should be back on the mound by mid-April.
