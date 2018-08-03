Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: To seek second opinion on shoulder
Gregerson will see Dr. James Andrews sometime next week for a second opinion on his right shoulder injury, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The fact that the 34-year-old veteran is getting evaluated by one of the top surgeons in pro sports suggests that surgery may be on the table. Gregerson has struggled with shoulder issues throughout the 2018 campaign, as he's landed on the disabled list three times. More information on Gregerson's status should become available after receiving a second opinion.
