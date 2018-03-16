Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: To throw live BP
Gregerson (oblique) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
If everything goes well, the obvious next step would be for Gregerson to get into Grapefruit League play. It seems that Dominic Leone has passed Gregerson as the most likely Cardinals reliever to open the season as the team's closer. If Gregerson can show he is healthy and Leone were to slip up, it could still be Gregerson who gets saves early this season, but he is no longer the preferred option for fantasy.
