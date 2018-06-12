Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Undergoes meniscus surgery
Gregerson (shoulder, elbow) had arthoscopic surgery to repair a torn right meniscus Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Add a knee injury to Gregerson's growing injury tally, as he's already out with both shoulder and elbow soreness. Recovery from the surgery is expected to take at least another four-to-six weeks. With Bud Norris having a fairly firm hold on the closer job in St. Louis, Gregerson's upside is not very high.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Bullpen likely next week•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Finally resumes throwing•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Doctor visit pending•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Also dealing with elbow issue•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Hits DL with shoulder impingement•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Another sharp outing Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart