Gregerson (shoulder, elbow) had arthoscopic surgery to repair a torn right meniscus Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Add a knee injury to Gregerson's growing injury tally, as he's already out with both shoulder and elbow soreness. Recovery from the surgery is expected to take at least another four-to-six weeks. With Bud Norris having a fairly firm hold on the closer job in St. Louis, Gregerson's upside is not very high.

