Gregerson (shoulder) will throw to Matt Carpenter in a simulated game Tuesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Gregerson continues his rather deliberate rehabilitation from his chronic right shoulder issues, although he's apparently made unencumbered progress throughout March. The purpose of Tuesday's sim game is partly to get Carpenter ready for Thursday's Opening Day after he missed a week of Grapefruit League action with a back injury, but it will also give Gregerson a chance to face a live hitter after most recently focusing on bullpen sessions. The timetable for Gregerson's exact return to game action remains uncertain, and he'll start the season on the injured list.

