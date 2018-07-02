Gregerson (shoulder) struck out two batters during a perfect inning in his rehab outing Saturday for Triple-A Memphis.

The right-hander was sharp in his first game action since May 15, requiring only nine pitches to retire the side. Gregerson has been banged up since spring training with oblique, hamstring, elbow and knee injuries in addition to the right shoulder issue costing him time, so he'll likely require at least a couple more rehab appearances in the minors before being brought off the disabled list. Gregerson had been in contention for the closing role heading into the spring, but he'll likely have to settle for middle-relief or setup work with Bud Norris having since solidified himself as the Cardinals' ninth-inning man.