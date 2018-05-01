Voit was called up to the big leagues Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old appeared in 62 games in his big-league debut for the Cardinals last season, hitting a mediocre .246/.306/.430 with four homers. He was hitting just .205/.354/.256 to start the year for Triple-A Memphis. Voit is pretty much a pure first baseman (with a single start in left field this year being the only exception since 2016) but Jose Martinez is firmly entrenched in that role at the big-league level, so don't expect him to be much more than a bench bat during his stay with the Cardinals. Mike Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.