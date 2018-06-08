Cardinals' Luke Voit: Comes through in pinch-hit capacity
Voit slugged a solo home run in a pinch-hit at-bat during Thursday's win over the Marlins.
With the Cardinals holding a slim 3-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, manager Mike Matheny pulled original pinch-hit option Greg Garcia after Adam Conley entered as a reliever, instead sending Voit to the plate. The 27-year-old responded by launching a 1-2 pitch 398 feet into the left-field seats, closing out the scoring on the afternoon. Voit has yet to draw a start at the major-league level this season, and Thursday's round tripper was his first extra-base hit of 2018.
