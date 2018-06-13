Voit will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to Friday's series opener against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Jose Martinez will be away from the team attending the birth of his child, so Voit will join the Cardinals to offer additional depth at first base in his absence. The 27-year-old is 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk and three RBI in five appearances for the big club this year. Seeing as Martinez is expected to rejoin the Cardinals early next week, Voit's time in the majors will likely be short lived.