Voit was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Voit played in 62 games for the Cardinals during his first taste of the big leagues last season, hitting .246/.306/.430 with four home runs and 18 RBI. But after a hot start to spring training, the first baseman cooled off over the past few weeks and gave the organization reason to believe that he could use a little more time in the minors. Instead, St. Louis will keep Jose Martinez on the Opening Day roster as a backup to Matt Carpenter at first base, as well as someone who can appear in the outfield.