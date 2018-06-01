Voit laced a two-run single in a pinch-hit at-bat during Thursday's win over the Pirates.

The burly infielder made his first official big-league at-bat of 2018 count, driving in Harrison Bader and Tommy Pham in the ninth to chop two runs off a three-run deficit. Voit had just been called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Memphis, where he'd slashed .237/.348/.339 across 138 plate appearances.

