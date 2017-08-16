Voit entered Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Red Sox as a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth inning and went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs.

The 26-year-old hasn't drawn a start since Aug. 6, having logged one at-bat apiece as a pinch hitter in six of the contests prior to Tuesday. Voit's multi-hit effort was his second of August and he's already boosted his average 29 points to .263 during the month. The rookie's playing time continues to be on the sporadic side, but he boasts a nice mix of power and the ability to hit for average based on his body of work in the minors.