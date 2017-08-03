Cardinals' Luke Voit: Productive out of latter half of order
Voit went 2-for-4 with an RBI groundout and a run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.
The rookie made some noise out of the seven hole, posting his first multi-hit effort since July 8. Voit hit a rough patch at the plate starting in mid-July, and Wednesday's effort helped snap the 2-for-21 slump that had encompassed the previous 11 games in which he'd registered at least one at-bat. The rookie continues to see occasional playing time, but it remains to be seen if he'll stick with the big-league club for the balance of the campaign.
